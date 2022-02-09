PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.6
оценка с
2040
Обновление February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sawasdee Siam Pattaya is located in the heart of Central Pattaya Beach and is within walking distance of shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, and cultural attractions. All rooms at this budget hotel are air conditioned with an en-suite bathroom, hot water, cable TV, telephone, refrigerator, and a queen size or twin beds. Facilities at the hotel include a restaurant, a pool bar, Internet, shuttle service, car parking, salon, and a boutique. Nearby attractions include Mini Siam, Underwater World, Alangkarn Theatre, Sai Thip Butterfly Garden, and Si Racha Tiger Farm.

Адрес / Карта

524/26 M.10 Soi Honey Inn, Pattaya 2 Road, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

