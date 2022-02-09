PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.6
rating with
2040 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 0
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 1
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 2
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 3
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 4
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 5
+39 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sawasdee Siam Pattaya is located in the heart of Central Pattaya Beach and is within walking distance of shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, and cultural attractions. All rooms at this budget hotel are air conditioned with an en-suite bathroom, hot water, cable TV, telephone, refrigerator, and a queen size or twin beds. Facilities at the hotel include a restaurant, a pool bar, Internet, shuttle service, car parking, salon, and a boutique. Nearby attractions include Mini Siam, Underwater World, Alangkarn Theatre, Sai Thip Butterfly Garden, and Si Racha Tiger Farm.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sawasdee Siam Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sawasdee Siam Pattaya
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

524/26 M.10 Soi Honey Inn, Pattaya 2 Road, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU