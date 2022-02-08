PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.6
Bewertung mit
2040 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 0
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 1
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 2
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 3
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 4
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 5
+39 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sawasdee Siam Pattaya is located in the heart of Central Pattaya Beach and is within walking distance of shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, and cultural attractions. All rooms at this budget hotel are air conditioned with an en-suite bathroom, hot water, cable TV, telephone, refrigerator, and a queen size or twin beds. Facilities at the hotel include a restaurant, a pool bar, Internet, shuttle service, car parking, salon, and a boutique. Nearby attractions include Mini Siam, Underwater World, Alangkarn Theatre, Sai Thip Butterfly Garden, and Si Racha Tiger Farm.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Sawasdee Siam Pattaya , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Sawasdee Siam Pattaya
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

524/26 M.10 Soi Honey Inn, Pattaya 2 Road, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
Bewertung mit
593 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
314 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
645 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
Bewertung mit
463 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
Bewertung mit
856 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU