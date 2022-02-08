PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.6
note avec
2040 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 0
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 1
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 2
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 3
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 4
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 5
+39 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sawasdee Siam Pattaya is located in the heart of Central Pattaya Beach and is within walking distance of shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, and cultural attractions. All rooms at this budget hotel are air conditioned with an en-suite bathroom, hot water, cable TV, telephone, refrigerator, and a queen size or twin beds. Facilities at the hotel include a restaurant, a pool bar, Internet, shuttle service, car parking, salon, and a boutique. Nearby attractions include Mini Siam, Underwater World, Alangkarn Theatre, Sai Thip Butterfly Garden, and Si Racha Tiger Farm.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Sawasdee Siam Pattaya , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Sawasdee Siam Pattaya
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

524/26 M.10 Soi Honey Inn, Pattaya 2 Road, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
314 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
note avec
463 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
note avec
856 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU