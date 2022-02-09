PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.6

2040 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 0
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 1
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 2
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 3
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 4
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya - Image 5
+39 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sawasdee Siam Pattaya is located in the heart of Central Pattaya Beach and is within walking distance of shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, and cultural attractions. All rooms at this budget hotel are air conditioned with an en-suite bathroom, hot water, cable TV, telephone, refrigerator, and a queen size or twin beds. Facilities at the hotel include a restaurant, a pool bar, Internet, shuttle service, car parking, salon, and a boutique. Nearby attractions include Mini Siam, Underwater World, Alangkarn Theatre, Sai Thip Butterfly Garden, and Si Racha Tiger Farm.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sawasdee Siam Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sawasdee Siam Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

524/26 M.10 Soi Honey Inn, Pattaya 2 Road, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
평가
856 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU