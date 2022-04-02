PATTAYA TEST & GO

Prima Wongamat - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
оценка с
946
Обновление April 2, 2022
Prima Wongamat - Image 0
Prima Wongamat - Image 1
Prima Wongamat - Image 2
Prima Wongamat - Image 3
Prima Wongamat - Image 4
Prima Wongamat - Image 5
+22 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

With something to offer everyone, this family-run, seaside property is ideal for relaxing weekends, a family trip to bond with your loved ones, or an adventure-filled holiday. Prima Wongamat is placed steps away from Wong Amat Beach, one of the most private beaches in Pattaya as well as the town’s major shopping district. All guestrooms are graced with color, tradition, and impeccable interiors outfitted with modern amenities. For those in need of proper pampering, the outdoor pool, coffee shop, restaurant, and garden on-site goes a long way. If you are looking forward to the city’s unforgettable nightlife and water sports, Prima Wongamat won’t disappoint as well. Boasting a great location, well-appointed rooms, and friendly hospitality, Prima Wongamat is definitely worth your stay.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Prima Wongamat , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Prima Wongamat
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

157/22 Soi 16/2, Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Отели-партнеры

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
611 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
рейтинг с
261 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
рейтинг с
2305 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
рейтинг с
412 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
5085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
659 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU