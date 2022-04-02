Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
With something to offer everyone, this family-run, seaside property is ideal for relaxing weekends, a family trip to bond with your loved ones, or an adventure-filled holiday. Prima Wongamat is placed steps away from Wong Amat Beach, one of the most private beaches in Pattaya as well as the town’s major shopping district. All guestrooms are graced with color, tradition, and impeccable interiors outfitted with modern amenities. For those in need of proper pampering, the outdoor pool, coffee shop, restaurant, and garden on-site goes a long way. If you are looking forward to the city’s unforgettable nightlife and water sports, Prima Wongamat won’t disappoint as well. Boasting a great location, well-appointed rooms, and friendly hospitality, Prima Wongamat is definitely worth your stay.