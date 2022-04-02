PATTAYA TEST & GO

Prima Wongamat - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
Bewertung mit
946 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

With something to offer everyone, this family-run, seaside property is ideal for relaxing weekends, a family trip to bond with your loved ones, or an adventure-filled holiday. Prima Wongamat is placed steps away from Wong Amat Beach, one of the most private beaches in Pattaya as well as the town’s major shopping district. All guestrooms are graced with color, tradition, and impeccable interiors outfitted with modern amenities. For those in need of proper pampering, the outdoor pool, coffee shop, restaurant, and garden on-site goes a long way. If you are looking forward to the city’s unforgettable nightlife and water sports, Prima Wongamat won’t disappoint as well. Boasting a great location, well-appointed rooms, and friendly hospitality, Prima Wongamat is definitely worth your stay.

Adresse / Karte

157/22 Soi 16/2, Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

