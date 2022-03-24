SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Phangan Island View Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.5
оценка с
497
Обновление March 24, 2022
Phangan Island View Hotel - Image 0
Phangan Island View Hotel - Image 1
Phangan Island View Hotel - Image 2
Phangan Island View Hotel - Image 3
Phangan Island View Hotel - Image 4
Phangan Island View Hotel - Image 5
+26 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2013, Phangan Island View Hotel is a distinct addition to Koh Phangan and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, First Western Hospital, U Contemporary Art Gallery, Big C Supermarket are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Phangan Island View Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Phangan. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Step into one of 44 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, solarium, garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Phangan Island View Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Koh Phangan.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Phangan Island View Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Phangan Island View Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

219 Moo 1, Thongsala-Bantai Road, Thong Sala, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Varivana Resort Ко Панган
9.2
рейтинг с
103 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
рейтинг с
483 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Лодж «Палита»
8.8
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
190 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Анантара Расананда Ко Панган Виллы
9.2
рейтинг с
333 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сантия Ко Панган Резорт & Спа
8.9
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Амарин Самуи Отель
7.6
рейтинг с
241 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Самуи
8.3
рейтинг с
606 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU