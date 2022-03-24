SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Phangan Island View Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.5
rating with
497 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2013, Phangan Island View Hotel is a distinct addition to Koh Phangan and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, First Western Hospital, U Contemporary Art Gallery, Big C Supermarket are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Phangan Island View Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Phangan. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Step into one of 44 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, solarium, garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Phangan Island View Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Koh Phangan.

Address / Map

219 Moo 1, Thongsala-Bantai Road, Thong Sala, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

