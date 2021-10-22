Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Das Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach wurde sowohl für Urlaubs- als auch für Geschäftsreisende konzipiert und ist eines der wenigen 4-Sterne-Resorts der Insel direkt am Strand mit dem türkisfarbenen Wasser der Andamanensee, nur wenige Schritte von den Hoteleinrichtungen entfernt. Die ruhige Lage an der Nordspitze von Kamala Beach macht es zu einer idealen Wahl für einen erholsamen Urlaub, während unzählige Attraktionen und Sehenswürdigkeiten in der Nähe dafür sorgen, dass Sie sich nie langweilen werden - Laem Sing Cape, Phuket Fanta Sea, beliebte Bars und Restaurants, plus viele Wasseraktivitäten. Das Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach bietet auch viele Einrichtungen, die Ihren Aufenthalt in Phuket bereichern. Eine Bar auf dem Dach mit atemberaubendem Blick auf den Sonnenuntergang, eine Swim-up-Poolbar, ein kostenloser Fahrradverleih und ein In Balance Spa & Fitness Center Room sind nur einige, die es von anderen Hotels in der Umgebung abheben. Das Ambiente des Hotels spiegelt sich in jedem Gästezimmer wider, das mit Minibar, Haartrockner, LCD/Plasma-TV, Kaffee-/Teekocher und Klimaanlage nur einige der Einrichtungen sind, die Ihnen zur Verfügung stehen. Wenn Sie auf der Suche nach einer komfortablen und bequemen Unterkunft in Phuket sind, sind Sie im Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach genau richtig für Ihr Zuhause auf Zeit.
Ergebnis
4.6/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 11 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
5.0 Ocean Suite
Positiv
- Excellent service and welcome
- Good food at reasonable prices
Wonderful welcome and service. We were very well taken care of and guided when necessary. Our thanks to all the staff
4.2 Ocean Room
Positiv
Negative
- People were very kind and helpful
- The breakfast is a disaster
- The chair for the office in the room was way too low and I struggled to work
- The water in the shower not warm enough
- Rooms are small
- no minibar
Good place, good service. But food is not that good and rooms are small. Location is very bad. But the beach is super nice
4.1 Ocean Room
Positiv
Negative
- Hotel staff very good, very friendly, service great!
- COE to come to Thailand very difficult, not easy to get tourism back to what it was!
Again Thailand, great, as usual ! To come to Thailand nightmare, very difficult not easy, tourist will go elsewhere !
5.0 Superior King Room
Positiv
Negative
- Great location and loved having my evening meal as the sun was setting.
As a means to return to Thailand I can not fault the whole stay. The room is of a very good standard and it kept that way during my stay.
4.4 Ocean Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Great staff.. Service minded and friendly
- Great location and view from hotel
- Wifi speed really needs an upgrade
Two great weeks at this hotel and on Phuket. The sandbox idea works well, and can only recommend both hotel and sandbox
3.9 Ocean Room
Très bonne hôtel à conseiller pour qualité prix staff très agréable tout et très bien très bien situé
4.9 Superior Ocean Side
PositivNegative
Refund wasn’t submitted on transaction date 15/8/2021. Unethical and unprofessional practice upon management team.
4.6 Superior King Room
Positiv
Negative
- Super value for money
- Gréât pool area and comfortable bed
- Friendly service
I loved the location, the service, the pool area and the confort of the rooms - overall a great experience
4.2 Superior King Room
Positiv
Negative
- Good well-sized thought out room
- Great bedding
- All power sockets multi-country (220~240v)
- The room was cleaned extremely well every day.
- Close to the beach
- Tea/coffee/toiletries amenities in the room
- Good solid WiFi
- Very quiet and good air-con in room.
- Good covid measures in place
- Online communications (for booking) are below average.
- The pool is very small.
- Food in the restaurant is average and expensive (to be expected)
- Hotel exterior and grounds need serious TLC, peeling paint, torn blinds, looks very tired in need of a serious makeover.
The room in the hotel is excellent, well-appointed and cleaned extremely well every day.
The hotel grounds need a serious upgrade, TLC and a serious update, not what I was expecting from the Novotel brand, with aged peeling paint, leaking roofs in the reception/waiting area when it rains and what looked like low upkeep/maintenance.
My only real complaints come from obtaining the booking from overseas when under the time pressure of the COE they made mistakes that cost me time and money and almost my flight. (why can't they just have an all-inclusive package? )
To secure a car from the airport they wanted complete control of my credit card including photocopies of both sides, plus a passport copy and an authorisation. (No!)
The food in the hotel was limited and expensive (expected) I suggest using the GRAB app for a better selection as the hotel is a long way from 7 Eleven (all closed) or street food.
But if you put the exterior looks aside, the room is great and very comfortable with great bedding and very quiet and good room aircon!
Phuket is virtually deserted with very little open, so you will be treated to a very rare opportunity to experience the beaches that probably won't happen in a lifetime again, free of all the massive hoards of people that would have you fighting for a patch of sand to sit on.
5.0 Ocean Room
Positiv
Ich mag Novetel, es ist mein erstes Mal, dass ich in Phuket lebe, ich habe eine gute Erinnerung an dieses Hotel, jeden Morgen nach dem Frühstück am Strand vor dem Hotel spazieren zu gehen, ist wirklich eine gute Sache für mich.
4.9 Superior King Room
PositivNegative
Danke, alles war perfekt, alles, was ich brauchte und nichts, was ich nicht getan habe, ich würde wiederkommen und länger bleiben.