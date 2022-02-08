BANGKOK TEST & GO

Floral Shire Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3
оценка с
4068
Обновление February 8, 2022
Floral Shire Resort - Image 0
Floral Shire Resort - Image 1
Floral Shire Resort - Image 2
Floral Shire Resort - Image 3
Floral Shire Resort - Image 4
Floral Shire Resort - Image 5
+23 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Floral Shire Resort is located conveniently close to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, only a 10-minute drive away. This resort guarantees a most comfy stay within its tastefully decorated guestrooms. The resort offers a restaurant, massage services, and wireless Internet access to complete your stay. It is also a perfect venue for airport stopovers and business trips. It is also very ideal for those who enjoy a round of golf as there are three golf courses within 10km, the nearest being The Royal Golf and Country Club set about six kilometers away. Reservations via our online secure booking form are easy. Just fill in your desired date and click to proceed.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Floral Shire Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Floral Shire Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

56 Lad Krabangk Road Soi 42, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
316 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
211 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
рейтинг с
441 отзывы
Из ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
рейтинг с
187 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU