BANGKOK TEST & GO

Floral Shire Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3
คะแนนจาก
4068
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Floral Shire Resort - Image 0
Floral Shire Resort - Image 1
Floral Shire Resort - Image 2
Floral Shire Resort - Image 3
Floral Shire Resort - Image 4
Floral Shire Resort - Image 5
+23 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Floral Shire Resort is located conveniently close to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, only a 10-minute drive away. This resort guarantees a most comfy stay within its tastefully decorated guestrooms. The resort offers a restaurant, massage services, and wireless Internet access to complete your stay. It is also a perfect venue for airport stopovers and business trips. It is also very ideal for those who enjoy a round of golf as there are three golf courses within 10km, the nearest being The Royal Golf and Country Club set about six kilometers away. Reservations via our online secure booking form are easy. Just fill in your desired date and click to proceed.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Floral Shire Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Floral Shire Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

56 Lad Krabangk Road Soi 42, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
316 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
211 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
441 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
187 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1250 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
130 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU