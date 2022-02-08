BANGKOK TEST & GO

Floral Shire Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3
通过
4068条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Floral Shire Resort - Image 0
Floral Shire Resort - Image 1
Floral Shire Resort - Image 2
Floral Shire Resort - Image 3
Floral Shire Resort - Image 4
Floral Shire Resort - Image 5
+23 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Floral Shire Resort is located conveniently close to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, only a 10-minute drive away. This resort guarantees a most comfy stay within its tastefully decorated guestrooms. The resort offers a restaurant, massage services, and wireless Internet access to complete your stay. It is also a perfect venue for airport stopovers and business trips. It is also very ideal for those who enjoy a round of golf as there are three golf courses within 10km, the nearest being The Royal Golf and Country Club set about six kilometers away. Reservations via our online secure booking form are easy. Just fill in your desired date and click to proceed.

地址/地图

56 Lad Krabangk Road Soi 42, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

