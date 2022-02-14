BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
оценка с
211
Обновление February 14, 2022
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+21 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
100% ДЕПОЗИТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Grand Lord Boutique Hotel в приоритетном порядке, и Grand Lord Boutique Hotel будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 26
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Ванна
  • Смежный номер
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Плавательный бассейн
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Corner Double Room 34
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Ванна
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Малый депозит
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Exclusive Suite 50
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Ванна
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Рабочая среда

Located 20 minutes from Survarnabhumi Airport, this 5-star boutique hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all the lively city has to offer. At Grand Lord Boutique Hotel, visitors are minutes away from such attractions as BITEC Convention Centre, Seacon Square, Paradise Park Mall, and Rama IX Royal Park. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that guests’ stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities can be found here - such as a restaurant, a karaoke bar, and meeting facilities for drinking, dining, and entertainment. Step into one of 79 exclusive rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of room facilities such as large LCD TV, satellite/cable TV with multiple channels, Wi-Fi, and a mini-bar plus room service. The fitness room and indoor swimming pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Grand Lord Boutique Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

919/1 Srinagarindra Rd., Suan Luang, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

56 Hotel
9.3
рейтинг с
187 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
рейтинг с
5421 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
рейтинг с
4142 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
316 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU