BANGKOK TEST & GO

Floral Shire Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3

4068レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Floral Shire Resort - Image 0
Floral Shire Resort - Image 1
Floral Shire Resort - Image 2
Floral Shire Resort - Image 3
Floral Shire Resort - Image 4
Floral Shire Resort - Image 5
+23 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Floral Shire Resort is located conveniently close to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, only a 10-minute drive away. This resort guarantees a most comfy stay within its tastefully decorated guestrooms. The resort offers a restaurant, massage services, and wireless Internet access to complete your stay. It is also a perfect venue for airport stopovers and business trips. It is also very ideal for those who enjoy a round of golf as there are three golf courses within 10km, the nearest being The Royal Golf and Country Club set about six kilometers away. Reservations via our online secure booking form are easy. Just fill in your desired date and click to proceed.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Floral Shire Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Floral Shire Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

56 Lad Krabangk Road Soi 42, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
との評価
316 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
との評価
211 レビュー
から ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
との評価
441 レビュー
から ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
との評価
187 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU