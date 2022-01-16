BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Verve - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
оценка с
668
Обновление February 9, 2022
Hotel Verve - Image 0
Hotel Verve - Image 1
Hotel Verve - Image 2
Hotel Verve - Image 3
Hotel Verve - Image 4
Hotel Verve - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Hotel Verve в приоритетном порядке, и Hotel Verve будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

NO REFUND

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double or Twin Room 28
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Ванна
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Открытые объекты
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe-Double or Twin Room 28
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Ванна
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Открытые объекты
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suites 52
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Ванна
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Кухня
  • СВЧ
  • Открытые объекты
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Hotel Verve is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, towels, carpeting, slippers, complimentary instant coffee to please the most discerning guest. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Hotel Verve is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Счет
3.5/5
Очень хороший
На основе 2 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
1
В среднем
1
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Hotel Verve , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇺🇸Paul Johnson

Проверено на 16/01/2022
Прибыл 05/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
Положительные     
  • Reasonable comfort and quality for cost
Отрицательные
  • Communication was subpar - I had to initiate all communication which was stressful.
  • No emails or calls were returned.

The experience was generally fine but the lack of communication is what caused stress. The whole set of procedures seemed relatively loose which confused us given the reason for being in quarantine in the first place. Everyone at the hotel was nice and pleasant.

🇬🇧Emma Mawdsley

Проверено на 09/01/2022
Прибыл 27/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
Положительные     
  • comfortable beds
  • very clean room
  • plenty of water provided
  • central location
Отрицательные
  • poor communication
  • poor cold food, no choice offered

The room was fine but we found the communication very poor. We were given the pcr test in the carpark by someone who spoke no English. We were then dropped at our room; no one told us what was going on, no one gave us the wifi code, no one offered us food or drink even though we'd been flying all day and arrived after 8pm. There was no information in the room about what to do either. We rang for food and some dinner arrived nearly 2 hours later- no choice offered. Next day, breakfast was dropped outside our room and was cold. The manager spoke to me about arranging our next pcr test at a local hotel in 7 days but when I rang back 6 days later no one knew what I was talking about. If you were a tourist arriving in Thailand for the first time I think it was a bit of a cold reception to be honest.

Адрес / Карта

22/1 Soi Sukhumvit 55, Sukhumvit Road, Thonglor, North Klongton, Wattana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

