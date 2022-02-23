BANGKOK TEST & GO

56 Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.3
оценка с
187
Обновление April 8, 2022
2 ОТЗЫВЫ

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

Все следующие пакеты включают в себя необходимые тесты и транспорт.

Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 30
฿4,799 - 1 день Test & Go
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Triple Room 35
฿5,999 - 1 день Test & Go
Greeting and salutations everyone.

Be ready for the new era of a hotel. We are different, we are a community for learners and adventurers. To expose ourselves to new ideas and new platforms. Get ready to be drawn by our activities, to get to know one another and build a community. We are your all in one stop shop of what to do in Thailand.

Hate planning for your trips? Ask our concierge or read our location tab we will help you get sorted.

Recreation, our co-working space by day and cocktail lounge by night has the ultimate #chillvibes.

Fifty Six a hotel where comfort meets convenience. Nestled down the streets off Sukhumvit Road, connected to all of Bangkok metropolitan together from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the Grand Palace.

🇸🇬Catherine chan

Проверено на 23/02/2022
Прибыл 11/02/2022
3.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • Efficient and simple procedure
Отрицательные
  • Additional water not complimentary

I drove to the hospital to do the swab test and drove back to hotel to wait for result. Day 5 no meal provided but when I ask for additional water was denied. Covid measures was somehow slacken, it's base on mutual trust that tourist return to hotel after swabbing. Day 5 was kind of redundant

🇸🇬Catherine chan boey kiang

Проверено на 23/02/2022
Прибыл 07/02/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • From airport pickup to Thainakarin hospital (drive thru) to hotel all done efficiently. My tpt is a Toyota fortuner only me in the back seat like private limousine. Check in hotel just require 1000thb deposit and order dinner at the same time (1meal provided)
Отрицательные
  • During my stay the WiFi was having problem since night to morning. They claim it's due to TOT servicing. The view from the window is some nearby apartment

The room is simple and big enough for 1. Bed is big and comfortable. Basic toiletry. No closet just a few hangers above the coffee maker.

Адрес / Карта

5 Udom Suk Road, Soi 56, Bang Na, Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

