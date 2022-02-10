Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel в приоритетном порядке, и Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy The booking is non-refundable and can only be modified. We only refund if the guest is tested positive before flying with provided RTPCR test result. And the refund is 70%.

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ НАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room 34 m² ฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ НАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double Room 34 m² ฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK

Located just a 10-minute drive from the international airport, this hotel is perfect for those in transit and with early morning or late night flights. The 144 guestrooms at the Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel are spacious and comfortable with spectacular views of the airport's takeoff/landing strips. Every unit at these nine-story twin towers are tastefully appointed and feature a host of amenities fitted for today's discerning travelers. Some of the services provided on-site include laundry/dry cleaning, airport transfers, a 24-hour front desk service, and a porter. For last minute shopping, guests can head over to Central Bang-na or Seacon Square, both of which are near Regent Suvarnabhumi.

Удобства / Особенности SHA Extra Plus - Safety stay at Suvarnabhumi gateway

