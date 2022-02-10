BANGKOK TEST & GO

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
оценка с
3757
Обновление February 10, 2022
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 0
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 2
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 3
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 4
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 5
+42 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel в приоритетном порядке, и Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

The booking is non-refundable and can only be modified. We only refund if the guest is tested positive before flying with provided RTPCR test result. And the refund is 70%.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 34
฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK
СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room 34
฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Located just a 10-minute drive from the international airport, this hotel is perfect for those in transit and with early morning or late night flights. The 144 guestrooms at the Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel are spacious and comfortable with spectacular views of the airport's takeoff/landing strips. Every unit at these nine-story twin towers are tastefully appointed and feature a host of amenities fitted for today's discerning travelers. Some of the services provided on-site include laundry/dry cleaning, airport transfers, a 24-hour front desk service, and a porter. For last minute shopping, guests can head over to Central Bang-na or Seacon Square, both of which are near Regent Suvarnabhumi.

Удобства / Особенности

  • SHA Extra Plus - Safety stay at Suvarnabhumi gateway
ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Hotel Offer Brochure

Адрес / Карта

30/1-32/1 Soi Ladkrabung 22, Ladkrauang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
316 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
211 отзывы
Из ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
рейтинг с
187 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
рейтинг с
441 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU