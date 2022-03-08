KRABI TEST & GO

City Hotel Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8
оценка с
2232
Обновление March 8, 2022
City Hotel Krabi - Image 0
City Hotel Krabi - Image 1
City Hotel Krabi - Image 2
City Hotel Krabi - Image 3
City Hotel Krabi - Image 4
City Hotel Krabi - Image 5
+16 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

As the name suggests, this is very much a city hotel located in the heart of Krabi town. The Night Market starts from just across the hotel while in the vicinity, you will find numerous shops and restaurants. With ample transportation around, it is quite easy to reach the beaches from the hotel. From there, you can head off for a dive trip or go rock climbing. City Hotel Krabi in Krabi is a good choice if you are looking for a budget accommodation in the city center.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в City Hotel Krabi , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ City Hotel Krabi
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

15/2-4 Soi 10 Maharat Rd., Muang, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Отель Алиса Краби
8.7
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Виллы Scene Cliff View
9.1
рейтинг с
221 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даймонд Кейв Резорт и Спа
6.7
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ча Да Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
634 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Rayavadee
9.3
рейтинг с
1023 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort 3 звезд
8.1
рейтинг с
3503 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Тайская деревня Чада
7.9
рейтинг с
691 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
рейтинг с
2864 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU