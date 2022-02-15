BANGKOK TEST & GO

Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
оценка с
2103
Обновление February 15, 2022
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 0
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 1
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 2
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 3
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 4
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 5
+26 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel. The hotel lies 20 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. The hotel features 183 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool. Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

111 M.4 Chaengwattana Road, Klongklua, Pakkred,, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 11120

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
рейтинг с
506 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2646 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
730 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
рейтинг с
487 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
рейтинг с
75 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
рейтинг с
1352 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
рейтинг с
1116 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU