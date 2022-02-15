Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel. The hotel lies 20 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. The hotel features 183 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool. Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.