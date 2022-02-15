BANGKOK TEST & GO

Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
คะแนนจาก
2103
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 15, 2022
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 0
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 1
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 2
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 3
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 4
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 5
+26 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel. The hotel lies 20 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. The hotel features 183 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool. Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

111 M.4 Chaengwattana Road, Klongklua, Pakkred,, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 11120

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
506 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2646 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
730 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
487 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
75 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1352 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1116 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU