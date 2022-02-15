BANGKOK TEST & GO

Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
2103 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 15, 2022
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 0
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 1
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 2
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 3
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 4
Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel - Image 5
+26 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel. The hotel lies 20 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. The hotel features 183 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool. Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Best Western PLUS Wanda Grand Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

111 M.4 Chaengwattana Road, Klongklua, Pakkred,, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 11120

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
waardering met
506 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2646 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
waardering met
730 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
waardering met
487 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
75 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
1352 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
waardering met
1116 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU