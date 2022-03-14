KRABI TEST & GO

Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
оценка с
1253
Обновление March 14, 2022
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 0
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 1
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 2
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 3
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 4
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 5
+23 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This resort is located on the secluded Tubkaek beach in a remote location - 20 minutes from Aonang and 40 minutes from Krabi Town. The Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort has direct access to the sea and half or full-day boating excursions can be arranged, many of the rooms have their own personal plunge pools or Jacuzzis for those who wish for a bit of privacy when getting wet. Families with children will enjoy the park and playground facilities. Since services at the Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort are just getting off the ground, the staff aims to please and is working hard to build a sterling reputation that will make the property one of the best in the area. Making a booking at Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort is easy with our secure online form; just enter your dates and click.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

146 Moo 3 Nongthale, Muang. Tel (66) 075 607 200, Tub Kaek Beach, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Amari Vogue Krabi
8.6
рейтинг с
541 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
рейтинг с
180 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows
9.7
рейтинг с
3 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Аквамарин Резорт
7.9
рейтинг с
755 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ананта Бурин Резорт
8.2
рейтинг с
1479 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Маленький курорт
8.1
рейтинг с
900 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Тайская деревня Чада
7.9
рейтинг с
691 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU