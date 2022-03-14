KRABI TEST & GO

Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
rating with
1253 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 0
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 1
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 2
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 3
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 4
Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Image 5
+23 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This resort is located on the secluded Tubkaek beach in a remote location - 20 minutes from Aonang and 40 minutes from Krabi Town. The Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort has direct access to the sea and half or full-day boating excursions can be arranged, many of the rooms have their own personal plunge pools or Jacuzzis for those who wish for a bit of privacy when getting wet. Families with children will enjoy the park and playground facilities. Since services at the Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort are just getting off the ground, the staff aims to please and is working hard to build a sterling reputation that will make the property one of the best in the area. Making a booking at Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort is easy with our secure online form; just enter your dates and click.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

146 Moo 3 Nongthale, Muang. Tel (66) 075 607 200, Tub Kaek Beach, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Amari Vogue Krabi
8.6
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf and Spa Resort
8.2
rating with
797 reviews
From ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
rating with
180 reviews
From ฿-1
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows
9.7
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
rating with
1479 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU