Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
note avec
1253 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This resort is located on the secluded Tubkaek beach in a remote location - 20 minutes from Aonang and 40 minutes from Krabi Town. The Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort has direct access to the sea and half or full-day boating excursions can be arranged, many of the rooms have their own personal plunge pools or Jacuzzis for those who wish for a bit of privacy when getting wet. Families with children will enjoy the park and playground facilities. Since services at the Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort are just getting off the ground, the staff aims to please and is working hard to build a sterling reputation that will make the property one of the best in the area. Making a booking at Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort is easy with our secure online form; just enter your dates and click.

146 Moo 3 Nongthale, Muang. Tel (66) 075 607 200, Tub Kaek Beach, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

