KRABI TEST & GO

Alisea Pool Villas - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.6
оценка с
180
Обновление February 25, 2022
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 0
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 1
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 2
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 3
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 4
Alisea Pool Villas - Image 5
+25 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
฿5,000 ДЕПОЗИТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Alisea Pool Villas в приоритетном порядке, и Alisea Pool Villas будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Situated in Nopparat Thara, Alisea Pool Villas is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Alisea Pool Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, Check in in room. Our Private Pool villas are 10 villas, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, the Alisea Pool Villas is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Alisea Pool Villas , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Alisea Pool Villas
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

95 Moo 4, Ao Nang, Krabi 81000 thailand, Ao Nang Beach, Thailand, Nopparat Thara, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Краби Аквамарин Резорт
7.9
рейтинг с
755 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ананта Бурин Резорт
8.2
рейтинг с
1479 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Маленький курорт
8.1
рейтинг с
900 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Тайская деревня Чада
7.9
рейтинг с
691 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ла Плайя Резорт
8
рейтинг с
1021 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
рейтинг с
2864 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ча Да Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
634 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort 3 звезд
8.1
рейтинг с
3503 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU