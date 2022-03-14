PATTAYA TEST & GO

VC Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7
waardering met
84 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
VC Hotel - Image 0
VC Hotel - Image 1
VC Hotel - Image 2
VC Hotel - Image 3
VC Hotel - Image 4
VC Hotel - Image 5
+17 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

VC Hotel, located in Walking Street, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by VC Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. VC Hotel is home to 25 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the VC Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij VC Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR VC Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

492 M.10 Pratumnak Rd,South Pattaya, Walking Street, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Partner Hotels

Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
waardering met
856 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU