PATTAYA TEST & GO

VC Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7

84レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
VC Hotel - Image 0
VC Hotel - Image 1
VC Hotel - Image 2
VC Hotel - Image 3
VC Hotel - Image 4
VC Hotel - Image 5
+17 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

VC Hotel, located in Walking Street, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by VC Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. VC Hotel is home to 25 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the VC Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
VC Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す VC Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

492 M.10 Pratumnak Rd,South Pattaya, Walking Street, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

パートナーホテル

Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
との評価
856 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
との評価
593 レビュー
から ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU