VC Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

VC Hotel, located in Walking Street, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by VC Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. VC Hotel is home to 25 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the VC Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.