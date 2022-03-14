PATTAYA TEST & GO

VC Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7

84 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
VC Hotel - Image 0
VC Hotel - Image 1
VC Hotel - Image 2
VC Hotel - Image 3
VC Hotel - Image 4
VC Hotel - Image 5
+17 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

VC Hotel, located in Walking Street, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by VC Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. VC Hotel is home to 25 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the VC Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

주소 /지도

492 M.10 Pratumnak Rd,South Pattaya, Walking Street, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

인기 필터

