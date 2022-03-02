PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
waardering met
571 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Brilliantly located, this budget accommodation sits close to the sandy beaches of Pattaya. Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel is just 10 minutes by baht bus to the main strip - also known as Walking Street - where all the restaurants, bars, and beach fun are centered. Featuring 60 spacious guestrooms, each uniquely and tastefully furnished with a blend of contemporary Thai décor along with all modern facilities, guests are assured a different experience during every visit. For additional comfort, guests will find a restaurant, meeting facilities, laundry service, room service, and tours available on-site. Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel caters with equal appeal to families, couples, and single visitors.

Adres / kaart

272/75, Moo 5, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

