PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5

571レビューによる評価
更新日 March 2, 2022
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+13 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Brilliantly located, this budget accommodation sits close to the sandy beaches of Pattaya. Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel is just 10 minutes by baht bus to the main strip - also known as Walking Street - where all the restaurants, bars, and beach fun are centered. Featuring 60 spacious guestrooms, each uniquely and tastefully furnished with a blend of contemporary Thai décor along with all modern facilities, guests are assured a different experience during every visit. For additional comfort, guests will find a restaurant, meeting facilities, laundry service, room service, and tours available on-site. Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel caters with equal appeal to families, couples, and single visitors.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

272/75, Moo 5, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
との評価
412 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
との評価
2305 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
との評価
659 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU