PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
оценка с
571
Обновление March 2, 2022
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+13 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Brilliantly located, this budget accommodation sits close to the sandy beaches of Pattaya. Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel is just 10 minutes by baht bus to the main strip - also known as Walking Street - where all the restaurants, bars, and beach fun are centered. Featuring 60 spacious guestrooms, each uniquely and tastefully furnished with a blend of contemporary Thai décor along with all modern facilities, guests are assured a different experience during every visit. For additional comfort, guests will find a restaurant, meeting facilities, laundry service, room service, and tours available on-site. Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel caters with equal appeal to families, couples, and single visitors.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Sawasdee Place Pattaya Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

272/75, Moo 5, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
рейтинг с
412 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
рейтинг с
2305 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
611 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
5085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
659 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU