PHUKET TEST & GO

Karona Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
waardering met
370 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 0
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 1
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 2
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 3
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 4
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 5
+43 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Karona Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is located right by the Andaman Sea and surrounded by a tropical rain forest. This beachfront property is just five minutes from Kata and a 20-minute drive from Phuket Town. Karon is the second largest beach on the island, and with many water sports on offer, most popular being dives and snorkeling trips. Also in the nearby area are golf courses, mountain biking, and Thai cultural shows. The resort boasts a two-level swimming pool with the top level consisting of a waterfall that travels down to the rock and tropical plants-covered bottom level. Karona Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Karona Resort & Spa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Karona Resort & Spa
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

6 Soi Karon Soi 2, T.Karon A.Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Beyond Resort Karon
8.4
waardering met
943 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
waardering met
687 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Andaman Seaview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
677 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel met uitzicht op het eiland Phuket
7.9
waardering met
922 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa
8.5
waardering met
2453 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peach Hill Resort
7.7
waardering met
510 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
OZO Phuket
9.1
waardering met
70 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kata Rustige Villa
8.6
waardering met
164 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU