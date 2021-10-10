PHUKET TEST & GO

Bijgewerkt op March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Kata Tranquil Villa is gunstig gelegen in het gezinsvriendelijke, stranden- en restaurantsgebied van de stad Phuket en biedt u een zeer geschikte plek om even te ontsnappen aan uw drukke dagen. Het hotel ligt niet ver van het stadscentrum: op slechts 13,0 km afstand, en het duurt normaal gesproken ongeveer 60 minuten om de luchthaven te bereiken. Met de belangrijkste attracties van de stad, zoals Herdenking van Prinses Moeders Stadion, Dino Park Mini Golf, M.G.Collection binnen handbereik, zullen bezoekers van dit hotel de locatie geweldig vinden. De faciliteiten en diensten die door Kata Tranquil Villa worden geboden, garanderen een plezierig verblijf voor gasten. Enkele voorbeelden van faciliteiten die dit hotel biedt zijn gratis wifi in alle kamers, bagageopslag, wifi in openbare ruimtes, parkeerplaats, tours. Stap binnen in een van de 22 uitnodigende kamers en ontsnap aan de stress van de dag met een breed scala aan voorzieningen, zoals een lcd-tv/plasmascherm, spiegel, bank, handdoeken, kast die in sommige kamers te vinden is. De recreatieve faciliteiten van het hotel, zoals zwembad (buiten), tuin zijn ontworpen om te ontsnappen en te ontspannen. Als u op zoek bent naar comfortabele en handige accommodatie in Phuket, maak dan van Kata Tranquil Villa uw thuis weg van huis.

🇫🇷Toufik Meziani

Beoordeeld op 10/10/2021
Aangekomen 02/10/2021
5.0 2 bedroom Villa
Pluspunten
  • very spacious room
  • rooms and bathroom are very clean
  • hotel is well maintened
  • good location
  • best staff ever
  • feels like home

Even better than we expected. The rooms are very big and clean, the location of the hotel is very nice in a quiet street and close to the beach and many attractions. The staff at the reception and the workers are perfect and always looking to make our stay pleasant. Thank you so much for your hospitality

🇫🇷Franz-Olivier SEEWALD

Beoordeeld op 30/09/2021
Aangekomen 18/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Great staff
  • Great value for money
  • Nice garden with swimming pool
  • Good service and advice
  • Super clean room
Minpunten
  • Wifi could be stronger (I work online) but still ok
  • Would gain at serving real coffee in the morning
  • Limited food at the hotel

I've so happy I chose Kata Tranquil for my sandbox ! From the start, the staff has been very professional and helpful, answering all my questions quickly, which eased the whole COE process. I like the architecture of the place, and the feel of the room. It's a little far from the beach if you have to walk, but they rent good scooters for a fair price. Breakfast is limited, but you have lots of options around (The PadThai Shop is just at the corner, and it's delicious). I'll be coming back here later for sure !

🇫🇷Thomas Capelli

Beoordeeld op 18/09/2021
Aangekomen 10/09/2021
4.1 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Great
Minpunten
  • None

Great service, nothing bad to say. wonderful experience. They do their job and do not annoy you. They scan the code in the morning and then leave you to your day

🇺🇸Jenifer Sawchenko

Beoordeeld op 17/09/2021
Aangekomen 29/08/2021
4.8 2 bedroom Villa
Pluspunten
  • Clean & new
  • Excellent accommodating service staff (better if you can speak some Thai)
  • Comfortable beds
  • Large, modern bathroom
  • Daily, thorough cleaning
  • Nice pool
  • Beautiful garden setting
  • Quiet
  • Local restaurants and grocery store (Makro) within walking distance
  • A Danish bakery nearby where you can buy nice bread. Also a German bakery
  • Great internet (at some points we had three video calls in separate rooms going with no issues)
  • 5-8 minute drive to Karon, Kata and Kata Noi beaches
  • 10 minute drive to Villa Market
  • 10-15 minute walk to the Covid testing swab center
Minpunten
  • Ants in the kitchen (can't leave any food our crumbs on the counters otherwise it's okay)
  • Kitchen only stocked for Asian cooking (try making grilled cheese sandwiches or eggs in a wok without a flipper or spatula. It doesn't work lol)
  • No coffee maker but were able to buy
  • Bedrooms and bathroom have separate entrances
  • Might be difficult to communicate with the staff in English only (a little Thai helps a lot)
  • Many shops and restaurants closed due to Covid
  • Hotel restaurant is closed
  • A 10-15 minute walk to Karon Beach can be challenging with bags and children
  • Virtually no public transport but car and motorbike rentals are extra cheap during Covid. Highly recommend renting. We paid 500 baht/day for a small car until the staff insisted we use theirs.

This place was better than we expected. The 2BR villa was the perfect set up for our family for two weeks. Our 12yo was in online school, my husband worked full-time and my 4yo and I had our own space to hang out. Once we had transportation we were able to get out to one of the beaches nearby almost every afternoon, which was wonderful.

When you fly in you will have your first Covid test at the airport. You then have to stay at the hotel until the staff receive your negative results. Ours came within 6 hours. Then you are free to go anywhere you like. Kids aged 2-6 don't have any further tests. Older kids and adults have two more tests on days 5 and 11, or something similar (can't recall exactly the exact timing of these).

The two women managing the place did an excellent job. At one point when they realized we were walking everywhere and had rented a car from a shop down the road, they insisted we use the hotel's car (an older SUV) which was just brilliant. I'm sure they won't be able to offer this to everyone but if you come as a family and no one else needs it I imagine they would be fine with other guests using - especially if you have kids.

Overall, very happy with our decision to stay here. We chose space over beachfront and feel the perks outweighed the downsides of the location.

🇮🇹Amos Ballico

Beoordeeld op 30/08/2021
Aangekomen 05/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room

Everything perfect thank you so much for everything...................................................

🇨🇴Juan Botero

Beoordeeld op 30/08/2021
Aangekomen 03/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Very kind and attentive

Kata tranquil villa is a place where the staff makes you feel like at home. It is located close to the walking path to the big Buddha in a place surrounded by nature. In a very tranquil environment. The closest beach is Karon beach. The rooms are big, with wide balconies. Motorbikes are available. There is cleaning service of your room every day. The two girls are very attentive. And everything is at a very affordable price. @@@ :) ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ Very pleasant experience. Thank you so much for everything ❤. Completely recomend it. Ok!! 👍 ok. Good.

🇩🇪Olga Inez Dobrowolski

Beoordeeld op 03/08/2021
Aangekomen 03/07/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Behandeld als familie

Het personeel behandelde me als familie. Ik voelde me heel veilig wat betreft Covid-maatregelen. Het voelde alsof het gewone (niet-Covid) tijden waren.

🇺🇸Emily Crosman

Beoordeeld op 01/08/2021
Aangekomen 15/07/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Comfortabel
  • Schoon
  • ontspannend
  • Vriendelijk

Dit was de perfecte plek om te verblijven voor mijn quarantaine in de sandbox. Ik wil hier ooit weer verblijven. Het personeel was zo aardig, en het was zo'n eenvoudige en comfortabele kamer. Ik waardeerde de dagelijkse schoonmaak en rust, en ontspannen op het prachtige balkon. Ik zou hier zo weer verblijven.

Adres / kaart

15/1 patak Rd. Kata-Karon Beach, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

