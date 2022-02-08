PHUKET TEST & GO

Karona Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
note avec
370 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 0
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 1
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 2
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 3
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 4
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 5
+43 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Karona Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is located right by the Andaman Sea and surrounded by a tropical rain forest. This beachfront property is just five minutes from Kata and a 20-minute drive from Phuket Town. Karon is the second largest beach on the island, and with many water sports on offer, most popular being dives and snorkeling trips. Also in the nearby area are golf courses, mountain biking, and Thai cultural shows. The resort boasts a two-level swimming pool with the top level consisting of a waterfall that travels down to the rock and tropical plants-covered bottom level. Karona Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Karona Resort & Spa , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Karona Resort & Spa
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

6 Soi Karon Soi 2, T.Karon A.Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Au-delà du complexe Karon
8.4
note avec
943 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
note avec
687 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Andaman Seaview
8.4
note avec
677 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel avec vue sur l'île de Phuket
7.9
note avec
922 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa
8.5
note avec
2453 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Peach Hill Resort
7.7
note avec
510 Commentaires
De ฿-1
OZO Phuket
9.1
note avec
70 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villa tranquille de Kata
8.6
note avec
164 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU