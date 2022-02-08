PHUKET TEST & GO

Karona Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

370レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 0
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 1
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 2
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 3
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 4
Karona Resort & Spa - Image 5
+43 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Karona Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is located right by the Andaman Sea and surrounded by a tropical rain forest. This beachfront property is just five minutes from Kata and a 20-minute drive from Phuket Town. Karon is the second largest beach on the island, and with many water sports on offer, most popular being dives and snorkeling trips. Also in the nearby area are golf courses, mountain biking, and Thai cultural shows. The resort boasts a two-level swimming pool with the top level consisting of a waterfall that travels down to the rock and tropical plants-covered bottom level. Karona Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Karona Resort & Spaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Karona Resort & Spa
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

6 Soi Karon Soi 2, T.Karon A.Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ビヨンドリゾートカロン
8.4
との評価
943 レビュー
から ฿-1
アビスタグランデプーケットカロンMギャラリー
8.9
との評価
687 レビュー
から ฿-1
アンダマンシービューホテル
8.4
との評価
677 レビュー
から ฿-1
プーケットアイランドビューホテル
7.9
との評価
922 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピーチヒルリゾート
7.7
との評価
510 レビュー
から ฿-1
OZOプーケット
9.1
との評価
70 レビュー
から ฿-1
カタ静かな別荘
8.6
との評価
164 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU