Karona Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

The Karona Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is located right by the Andaman Sea and surrounded by a tropical rain forest. This beachfront property is just five minutes from Kata and a 20-minute drive from Phuket Town. Karon is the second largest beach on the island, and with many water sports on offer, most popular being dives and snorkeling trips. Also in the nearby area are golf courses, mountain biking, and Thai cultural shows. The resort boasts a two-level swimming pool with the top level consisting of a waterfall that travels down to the rock and tropical plants-covered bottom level. Karona Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay.

