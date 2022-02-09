PATTAYA TEST & GO

Dusit Thani Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
waardering met
7159 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Nestled in Pattaya Bay, Dusit Thani Pattaya offers guests a stunning view of the sea. With its ideal location, guests can easily access the city tourist attractions. The hotel is located 2 kilometers away from the city's major shopping areas, 3 kilometers from the Pattaya Walking Street, 7 kilometers from the Elephant Village, and 9.5 kilometers from the Floating Market. The property provides 457 stylishly-appointed guestrooms with either garden or sea views. Dusit Thani Pattaya also offers many facilities to enrich your stay such as a parking area, Wi-Fi, spa, tennis court, and two swimming pools. Three on-site restaurants offer a variety of convenient dining options with a spectacular views. There is Cascade Restaurant which serves both local and international dishes, The Peak Restaurant offers modern Chinese cuisine, and Italian dishes are provided at the Bay Restaurant. Other daytrips can be arranged at the hotel tour desk. For a memorable stay in Pattaya, you cannot go wrong with the Dusit Thani Pattaya.

Adres / kaart

240/2 Moo 5 Pattaya Beach Road, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

