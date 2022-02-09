PATTAYA TEST & GO

Dusit Thani Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
通过
7159条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in Pattaya Bay, Dusit Thani Pattaya offers guests a stunning view of the sea. With its ideal location, guests can easily access the city tourist attractions. The hotel is located 2 kilometers away from the city's major shopping areas, 3 kilometers from the Pattaya Walking Street, 7 kilometers from the Elephant Village, and 9.5 kilometers from the Floating Market. The property provides 457 stylishly-appointed guestrooms with either garden or sea views. Dusit Thani Pattaya also offers many facilities to enrich your stay such as a parking area, Wi-Fi, spa, tennis court, and two swimming pools. Three on-site restaurants offer a variety of convenient dining options with a spectacular views. There is Cascade Restaurant which serves both local and international dishes, The Peak Restaurant offers modern Chinese cuisine, and Italian dishes are provided at the Bay Restaurant. Other daytrips can be arranged at the hotel tour desk. For a memorable stay in Pattaya, you cannot go wrong with the Dusit Thani Pattaya.

地址/地图

240/2 Moo 5 Pattaya Beach Road, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

