Dusit Thani Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
оценка с
7159
Обновление February 9, 2022
+49 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in Pattaya Bay, Dusit Thani Pattaya offers guests a stunning view of the sea. With its ideal location, guests can easily access the city tourist attractions. The hotel is located 2 kilometers away from the city's major shopping areas, 3 kilometers from the Pattaya Walking Street, 7 kilometers from the Elephant Village, and 9.5 kilometers from the Floating Market. The property provides 457 stylishly-appointed guestrooms with either garden or sea views. Dusit Thani Pattaya also offers many facilities to enrich your stay such as a parking area, Wi-Fi, spa, tennis court, and two swimming pools. Three on-site restaurants offer a variety of convenient dining options with a spectacular views. There is Cascade Restaurant which serves both local and international dishes, The Peak Restaurant offers modern Chinese cuisine, and Italian dishes are provided at the Bay Restaurant. Other daytrips can be arranged at the hotel tour desk. For a memorable stay in Pattaya, you cannot go wrong with the Dusit Thani Pattaya.

240/2 Moo 5 Pattaya Beach Road, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Amari Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
5085 отзывы
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
рейтинг с
2305 отзывы
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
659 отзывы
