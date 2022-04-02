PHUKET TEST & GO

Andaman Seaside Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.7
waardering met
309 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 2, 2022
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 0
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 1
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 2
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 3
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 4
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 5
+35 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located resort in Phuket, look no further than Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+). The resort is a mere 100 meters from the Bangtao Beach while Surin Beach is also located within a short walk from the resort. In addition, the vibrant Patong area is just 20-minute away by car. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations.

Offering open spaces and 32 extra-large rooms, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property includes taxi service, currency exchange, shops, restaurants, Thai massage and tour desk that can help to arrange for island hopping, diving, sailing, golf, dining and sightseeing information.

All rooms exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony that feature thoughtful amenities such as air conditioning, balcony/terrace, in-room safe and TV with satellite/cable channels to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort for the guests. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Andaman Seaside Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Andaman Seaside Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

69/74, 82/39-46 Moo-3, Baan Bang Tao Beach, Chernghtaley Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort
8.1
waardering met
368 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunwing Bangtao Beach
8.4
waardering met
841 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Twinpalms Phuket Hotel
8.9
waardering met
520 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het Surin Phuket
8.7
waardering met
519 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Appartement Casuarina Shores
9
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach
7.9
waardering met
46 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
waardering met
226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU