Phuket
7.7
Bewertung mit
309 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located resort in Phuket, look no further than Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+). The resort is a mere 100 meters from the Bangtao Beach while Surin Beach is also located within a short walk from the resort. In addition, the vibrant Patong area is just 20-minute away by car. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations.

Offering open spaces and 32 extra-large rooms, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property includes taxi service, currency exchange, shops, restaurants, Thai massage and tour desk that can help to arrange for island hopping, diving, sailing, golf, dining and sightseeing information.

All rooms exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony that feature thoughtful amenities such as air conditioning, balcony/terrace, in-room safe and TV with satellite/cable channels to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort for the guests. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Andaman Seaside Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Andaman Seaside Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

69/74, 82/39-46 Moo-3, Baan Bang Tao Beach, Chernghtaley Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

