If what you're looking for is a conveniently located resort in Phuket, look no further than Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+). The resort is a mere 100 meters from the Bangtao Beach while Surin Beach is also located within a short walk from the resort. In addition, the vibrant Patong area is just 20-minute away by car. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations. Offering open spaces and 32 extra-large rooms, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property includes taxi service, currency exchange, shops, restaurants, Thai massage and tour desk that can help to arrange for island hopping, diving, sailing, golf, dining and sightseeing information. All rooms exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony that feature thoughtful amenities such as air conditioning, balcony/terrace, in-room safe and TV with satellite/cable channels to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort for the guests. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

