PHUKET TEST & GO

Andaman Seaside Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.7

309レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 0
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 1
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 2
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 3
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 4
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 5
+35 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located resort in Phuket, look no further than Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+). The resort is a mere 100 meters from the Bangtao Beach while Surin Beach is also located within a short walk from the resort. In addition, the vibrant Patong area is just 20-minute away by car. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations.

Offering open spaces and 32 extra-large rooms, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property includes taxi service, currency exchange, shops, restaurants, Thai massage and tour desk that can help to arrange for island hopping, diving, sailing, golf, dining and sightseeing information.

All rooms exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony that feature thoughtful amenities such as air conditioning, balcony/terrace, in-room safe and TV with satellite/cable channels to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort for the guests. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Andaman Seaside Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Andaman Seaside Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

69/74, 82/39-46 Moo-3, Baan Bang Tao Beach, Chernghtaley Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

パートナーホテル

アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

アリナラバンタオビーチリゾート
8.1
との評価
368 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンウィングバンタオビーチ
8.4
との評価
841 レビュー
から ฿-1
ツインパームスプーケットホテル
8.9
との評価
520 レビュー
から ฿-1
スリンプーケット
8.7
との評価
519 レビュー
から ฿-1
カジュアリナショアーズアパートメント
9
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルココプーケットビーチ
7.9
との評価
46 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイヤモンドリゾートプーケット
8.6
との評価
226 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU