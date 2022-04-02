PHUKET TEST & GO

Andaman Seaside Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.7
note avec
309 avis
Mis à jour le April 2, 2022
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 0
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 1
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 2
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 3
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 4
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 5
+35 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located resort in Phuket, look no further than Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+). The resort is a mere 100 meters from the Bangtao Beach while Surin Beach is also located within a short walk from the resort. In addition, the vibrant Patong area is just 20-minute away by car. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations.

Offering open spaces and 32 extra-large rooms, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property includes taxi service, currency exchange, shops, restaurants, Thai massage and tour desk that can help to arrange for island hopping, diving, sailing, golf, dining and sightseeing information.

All rooms exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony that feature thoughtful amenities such as air conditioning, balcony/terrace, in-room safe and TV with satellite/cable channels to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort for the guests. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Andaman Seaside Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Andaman Seaside Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

69/74, 82/39-46 Moo-3, Baan Bang Tao Beach, Chernghtaley Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Hôtels partenaires

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort
8.1
note avec
368 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Plage de Sunwing Bangtao
8.4
note avec
841 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Twin Palms à Phuket
8.9
note avec
520 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Surin Phuket
8.7
note avec
519 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Appartement Casuarina Shores
9
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Coco Phuket Beach
7.9
note avec
46 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
note avec
226 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU