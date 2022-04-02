PHUKET TEST & GO

Andaman Seaside Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
309条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 0
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 1
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 2
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 3
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 4
Andaman Seaside Resort - Image 5
+35 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located resort in Phuket, look no further than Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+). The resort is a mere 100 meters from the Bangtao Beach while Surin Beach is also located within a short walk from the resort. In addition, the vibrant Patong area is just 20-minute away by car. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations.

Offering open spaces and 32 extra-large rooms, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property includes taxi service, currency exchange, shops, restaurants, Thai massage and tour desk that can help to arrange for island hopping, diving, sailing, golf, dining and sightseeing information.

All rooms exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony that feature thoughtful amenities such as air conditioning, balcony/terrace, in-room safe and TV with satellite/cable channels to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort for the guests. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Andaman Seaside Resort (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Andaman Seaside Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Andaman Seaside Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

69/74, 82/39-46 Moo-3, Baan Bang Tao Beach, Chernghtaley Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

