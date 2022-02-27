Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 200 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Deluxe kamer 30m²
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
Grote Deluxe 40m²
Een van onze topkeuzes in Pattaya Central. Hotel Amber Pattaya heeft een restaurant, een fitnesscentrum, een bar en een tuin in Pattaya Central. Dit 4-sterrenhotel biedt roomservice en een babysitservice. Het hotel biedt uitzicht op de stad, een buitenzwembad, een 24-uursreceptie en gratis WiFi in alle ruimtes.
De kamers van het hotel zijn uitgerust met een zithoek, een flatscreen-tv met satellietzenders en een eigen badkamer met een haardroger en een douche. Alle kamers zijn voorzien van een koelkast.
Er wordt elke ochtend een à-la-carteontbijt geserveerd in Hotel Amber Pattaya.
De accommodatie biedt 4-sterrenaccommodatie met een sauna en een zonneterras.
Populaire bezienswaardigheden in de buurt van Hotel Amber Pattaya zijn onder andere Pattaya Beach, Harbor Pattaya Megafun Mall en The Avenue Pattaya. De dichtstbijzijnde luchthaven is U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, op 31 km van het hotel, en de accommodatie biedt tegen een toeslag een pendeldienst van / naar de luchthaven.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Pattaya)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- Gratis snelle internetverbinding
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- Dagelijks 2 flessen drinkwater, koffie en thee
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
- 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
- Temperatuurcontrole 2 keer per dag
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Medical room at the hotel
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 25 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Amber Hotel Pattaya
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Amber Hotel PattayaZIE ALLE REVIEWS
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- All good, would definitely stay there again.
Transfer from BKK airport all good and pre arranged by hotel, got tested when arrived at hotel and all paperwork sorted, told to go straight to room and wait for a WhatsApp message with results, could take up to 10 hours but arrived within 8 hours, room service was faultless all day, I stayed in the same hotel to do my day 5 test also.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Es war alles sehr gut organisiert
- Es gab keine Nachteile. Evtl wären ein paar ausländische TV Sender nicht verkehrt gewesen.
Alles war sehr gut organisiert gewesen. Das Essen war in Ordnung, vielleicht sollte das Frühstück etwas nach europäischen Geschmack ausgerichtet werden. Dies ist aber Ansichtssache.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Wonderful clean and smart hotel with friendly and helpful staff, would have liked to stay longer but could not as quarantine hotel
- Food not great, but acceptable
This is a great modern hotel, perfectly situated but peaceful and relaxing with truly wonderful caring staff.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Excellent there was not one thing I could complain about I stay 14 days quarantine in my own country worst experience I had staying 7 days quarantine in Amber hotel Pattaya was a breeze.
- There’s isn’t any negative things from the pick up at the airport to the end of my seven days was positive.
Again like to thank the staff and Amber hotel for make me feel comfortable I like to thank the nurse who to a swap thank you . The hospitality of the hotel was great
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Pluspunten
- Clean rooms and friendly staff
The food was very yummy and you will not get hungry,actually it was to much food for one person,but better get much then to little
4.7 Deluxe Room
I had a very very good service and the food is excellent and very very well received by the staff I enjoyed my experience with this hotel group thank you very much to the managers of this hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
No ja much to say, but need say something. All go good. I get what i need and be happy for my short wisit
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Nice Clean Room
- Bed comfortable
- TV has international channels
- Great Shower
- Food excellent
- Great Wi-Fi
- Balcony
- Balcony View of shrubbery
- Could do more on single use plastics
Having to do 14 days quarantine at The Hotel Amber in Pattaya, location excellent, the service was second to none and the staff responded very quickly to any situation. I hope to revisit once things get back to normal. All in all if you're doing quarantine I highly recommend Amber Hotel Pattaya.
4.1 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very good service.
- The staff was friendly and helpful to almost all my needs.
- Good bed
- Good food.
- Very little space for putting your plates when eating
- Difficult to sit when eating
- There should be a table chair (with a back support) in the room
- Missed a sponge for cleaning the plates and cutlery, had to use my hands as in the woods and wilderness
All in all a good stay taking in mind the circumstances. One of the staff even sent me a note regretting her English language. No need to, the staff did an excellent job.
1.2 Deluxe Room
I am a man no hair but Room are so dirty by long hair is everywhere seem like they not clean it before give to new customer.You have to clean by your self even in ASQ Latter from hotel they said have service.Food when they give are so cold you have to put in Microwave or you have to order from out side. After you have a covid test also you cannot go out even 10 minuten
4.0 Deluxe Room
PluspuntenMinpunten
- รสชาดไม่ค่อยดี อาหารไม่หลากหลาย
การบริการดี ห้องพักสะอาดน่าอยู่ อาหารไม่มีรสชาด หมอน ผ้าเช็ดตัวมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับตั้งแต่วันแรกที่เข้าพัก หมอนแข็ง ทำให้นอนหลับไม่สบาย
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
thanks to all the staff at amber , and stay safe , thanks so much for your hospitality, khap khun ma krup
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- Zeer vriendelijk, responsief personeel
- Comfortabele kamer
- YouTube op tv
- Balkon
- Lekker douchen
Genoten van mijn verblijf hier, ik zou deze plek aanbevelen aan iedereen die quarantaine moet doen. Geweldig plek.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Tv Films worden getoond, Formule F1 wordt getoond, Nieuws en al het andere.
Het Amber hotel heeft een prijs-kwaliteitverhouding die gewoon geweldig is. Goed eten, douche, sanitair, toiletten, prima en eenvoudig. En niet te vergeten het balkon.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Professioneel personeel. Ze reageerden snel toen ze werden gecontacteerd.
- Echt comfortabele kamer, het bed was zacht, airconditioning koud.
- Badkamer / douche echt modern.
- Ik heb genoten van zittend op het balkon met uitzicht op het zwembad. Het zwembad heeft stromend water en het geluid is rustgevend.
- Sommige dagen is het verstrekte eten echt goed en sommige dagen was het OK. Maar het personeel is snel met afhaalbestellingen.
- Ik geloof dat WE* meer zouden kunnen recyclen. Ik ben door veel plastic containers gegaan.
Niemand wil in quarantaine, maar @ Hotel Amber Ik maak er het beste van. Het gebied is rustig en de luchtkwaliteit is hier echt goed. Ik zou hier zeker weer verblijven zodra we weer normaal zijn.
2.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Zeer goed internet
- Goede locatie
- Nooit de mogelijkheid om de kamer te verlaten voor recreatie
- Eten menu ver onder de maat
- Geen schoonmaak van de kamer gedurende 15 dagen!
Voelde alsof ik in een Ebola-ziekenhuis was. Angst heeft het feit overgenomen dat klanten eigenlijk mensen zijn. Hoe kan iemand 16 dagen in één kamer worden opgesloten zonder te worden schoongemaakt? In totaal moeten gasten 4 negatieve tests uitvoeren. 1 vóór de reis, 1 de eerste dag, één de 5e dag en één de 12e dag. Overschieten?
3.8 Deluxe Room
Ik was tevreden over de service, maar zeven dagen is sowieso lang! Ik hoop dat als ik de volgende keer terugkom naar Thailand, er geen qauaranten meer zullen zijn!
4.2 Grand Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Mooi uitzicht vanaf balkon
- Comfortabele kamer
- Eten was een beetje repetitief
- Teveel rijst
Ik had een redelijk aangenaam verblijf van 10 dagen, de wifi was uitstekend, de kamer was comfortabel. Ik had zoveel geluk en had vanaf het balkon uitzicht op een groot deel van Pattaya.
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Alles goed en acceptabel zonder klachten
Alles goed en acceptabel zonder klachten. Alleen dat het eten met het menu dat we hebben gekozen niet correct is voor 1 of 2 dagen. Tot zover goed.
3.2 Grand Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- mooie grote schone kamer goede wifi
- eten is slecht en een kleine portie veel rijst maar weinig groenten of vlees
bleef gelukkig voor mij slechts 10 dagen in quarantaine hier mooie schone grote kamer met balkon maar slecht eten.
