PHUKET TEST & GO

레스 팜 타라부리 풀 빌라 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
6.7

3 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Les Palm Taraburi Pool Villa - Image 0
Les Palm Taraburi Pool Villa - Image 1
Les Palm Taraburi Pool Villa - Image 2
Les Palm Taraburi Pool Villa - Image 3
Les Palm Taraburi Pool Villa - Image 4
Les Palm Taraburi Pool Villa - Image 5
+17 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

푸켓의 볼거리와 사운드를 즐기고 싶다면 본 숙소(레스 팜 타라 풀 빌라)는 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것에 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 레 팜 타라 풀 빌라 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, 티켓 서비스, 익스프레스 체크인/체크아웃, Wi-Fi (공공 장소) 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 모든 게스트 숙박 시설은 비할 데 없는 편안함을 보장하기 위해 사려 깊은 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 또한, 호텔의 다양한 레크레이션 서비스는 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있는 다양한 활동을 보장합니다. Les Palm Tara Pool Villa는 푸켓 여행을 위한 최고의 선택이며 언제나 편안하고 번거롭지 않은 숙박을 제공합니다.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
레스 팜 타라부리 풀 빌라 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 레스 팜 타라부리 풀 빌라
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

94/15 Moo. 5, Cheng Talay - Srisoonthorn Road, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

파트너 호텔

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

푸켓 호텔 투어
7.9
평가
4 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
반 촘 뷰 카말라
8.6
평가
13 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 리조트 푸켓
8.6
평가
226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 코코 푸켓 비치
7.9
평가
46 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
보트 라군 리조트
7.6
평가
754 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2
평가
323 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카수아리나 쇼어스 아파트먼트
9
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아리나라 방타오 비치 리조트
8.1
평가
368 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU