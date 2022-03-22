Les Palm Taraburi Pool Villa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Les Palm Tara Pool Villa is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Les Palm Tara Pool Villa also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, ticket service, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Les Palm Tara Pool Villa is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.
94/15 Moo. 5, Cheng Talay - Srisoonthorn Road, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83110