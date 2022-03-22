莱斯棕榈塔拉布里泳池别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
无论您是游客还是商务旅行，Les Palm Tara 泳池别墅都是您游览普吉岛时的绝佳住宿选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。莱斯棕榈塔拉泳池别墅酒店的一流设施和优质服务会让客人的入住变得更加愉快。酒店的客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁、票务服务、快速入住/退房服务、公共区域的无线网络连接等现场设施。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。 Les Palm Tara 泳池别墅是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。
94/15 Moo. 5, Cheng Talay - Srisoonthorn Road, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83110